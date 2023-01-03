FreshDirect Launches New Campaign Platform for 2023

New York, NY. FreshDirect, one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., is entering 2023 with a new brand purpose—deliver the highest quality, freshest food, create food experiences and drive simple healthy solutions to make every day better. To reflect that, the online grocery shopping pioneer is launching a new brand campaign and platform called, “Food That Delivers You,” also the brand’s new tagline. The work was created in partnership with Cincinnati ad agency Curiosity, which was named agency of record for FreshDirect following a multi-agency review in March 2022.

The “Food That Delivers You” platform is the first step in a modern refresh for the 20-year-old brand, which will also be offering a free 1-year DeliveryPass + $50 off for new customers across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in January. The brand will also be rolling out a new FreshDirect website along with a premier loyalty program for returning customers, later in 2023.

The campaign comes to life in :30, :15, and :06 versions, and provides a lens into the vibrant culture and people in FreshDirect’s core New York City market. The spots feature modern day, urban, over-scheduled families at mealtime as they enjoy the service, speed, convenience, and quality of natural and organic foods that FreshDirect brings to their table.

In one spot, a doorbell chimes and a middle-aged busy mom–a key target for the brand–grabs a bag of FreshDirect groceries. Kids sing in the background and a voiceover says, “They’re not always planned, sometimes they just sneak up on you.” The two young kids remove items from the bag, eat fresh grapes and bring one to Mom, who is on her laptop. “But if you have the chance to catch one, we highly recommend having a delicious day,” says the voiceover, as pasta sauce bubbles on the stove. The family of four sits down to a spaghetti dinner. “Why settle for just food delivery,” asks the voiceover, “when you can have food that delivers you.”

The ads will run during FreshDirect’s busiest season, January through March, across broadcast, connected TV, online video, display and paid social. The campaign also includes out-of-home and direct mail through the tri-state area.

View a selection of the spots here and here.

View a selection of OOH here.

“Food That Delivers You” marks Curiosity’s first integrated brand campaign for FreshDirect since being awarded the business. The winter push aims to boost brand awareness and acquire new customers across the tri-state area by making an emotional connection with the target audiences during a critical time of year for FreshDirect, as new and existing customers reset after the holidays, getting back into routine and healthy eating, all while staying warm as the cold weather ramps up.

“FreshDirect is proud of the ever-expanding role it plays as an integral part of NYC food culture and the unique relationships it enjoys with its best-in-class local vendor partners and loyal customers alike,” said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshDirect. “This new platform brings to life FreshDirect’s customer purpose and promise centered on delivering the highest quality, freshest food available and creating everyday grocery solutions, all while adding ease and convenience for our customers.”

“The functional benefits of FreshDirect are wonderful, but the emotional elements are even better,” says Jeff Warman, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Curiosity. “The spirit of the brand is so uniquely colorful, and the passion they have for making every customer’s day more delicious and delightful runs deep. We wanted to make sure our creative approach and output captured that.”

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer and is committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, the company creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for their customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area and is part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

About Curiosity

Curiosity is a fast-growing independent creative solutions agency with four superpowers: strategy, creative, media, and analytics, all driven by curiosity. We use our extreme curiosity to strategically solve business and marketing challenges for courageous clients such as Procter & Gamble, Native, Brooks Running, Dude Wipes, FreshDirect and Holland America Line. Recognized by AdAge as a Small Agency of the Year, and Campaign US Agency of the Year, we ask the right questions to solve the right challenges because we believe curiosity is the key to unlocking the right solutions.

Curiosity is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and online.

