FreshDirect Named a Proud Partner of the New York Yankees

Bronx, NY – FreshDirect, the Bronx-based leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees. After a successful sponsorship of New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day last year, FreshDirect is thrilled to evolve its partnership with the legendary New York Yankees and build a strong connection with the biggest and best fanbase in New York.

FreshDirect, now a “Proud Partner of the New York Yankees,” will be featured throughout the Yankee Stadium, including on various LEDs, concourse TVs, and on the newly named FreshDirect Terrace, an open-air area designated to encourage socializing among guests while providing them a view of the game from the outfield. The terrace is available to all ticketed guests.

“No one knows New York sports fans like the New York Yankees, and no one knows New York food culture quite like FreshDirect,” said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer at FreshDirect. “Our partnership aligns the world’s most iconic sports franchise with the most trusted name in online grocery, and this long-term agreement reinforces our strong connection to the NYC metro area.”

“We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with FreshDirect,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “We hope that its signage and activation presence in Yankee Stadium and fan engagement will strengthen FreshDirect’s overall presence in the Bronx community and throughout the tri-state area.”

On the heels of their successful sponsorship last year, FreshDirect will again serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the 75th edition of Old-Timers’ Day, the time-honored Yankees tradition paying homage to former players and Yankees Hall of Famers.

Giving back and supporting neighbors is an important part of FreshDirect’s mission. The company will work in conjunction with the New York Yankees to help drive community impact through various outreach support efforts that align with local community needs.

Finally, to build even more excitement, FreshDirect is adding a new delivery truck to its fleet. Beginning March 30th (opening day), anyone who spots these co-branded, grand-slam grocery delivery trucks driving around town can scan the QR code and receive a special FreshDirect discount. In addition, those who share a photo of the truck on social media using the hashtag #FDYanksSweepstakes will be automatically entered to win Yankees tickets. For official rules, please visit https://www.freshdirect.com/blog/yankees/.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer and is committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, the company creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for their customers. By working directly with growers, producers, and local food innovators, FreshDirect provides the best in culinary exploration. From the latest NYC restaurant fare to sustainably sourced products from here and around the globe, the company finds food treasures and everyday grocery needs and delivers them to your door right when you need them. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, NY, and named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers of 2023 by Forbes, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area and is part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.