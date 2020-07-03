FreshDirect Partnership Drives $ 1 Million in Donations to NY Common Pantry

New York, NY – FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, announced a major milestone in its ongoing partnership with NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve. The partnership, which was announced this past February, has raised $1 million in donations to NY Common Pantry in less than five months.

The philanthropic collaboration between FreshDirect and NY Common Pantry provides FreshDirect customers with an opportunity to contribute to NY Common Pantry through point-of-sale donations which directly benefit the organization. Customers can support the cause and the organization’s good work through a variety of easy donation options, ranging from $1.26 (the cost of one pantry meal) to $100 (the cost of one year of groceries for a family in need) on FreshDirect.com.

The successful program took a sudden turn with the COVID-19 crisis – the volunteers NY Common Pantry depended on to pick, pack and distribute their pantry bags were no longer available at a time when their work fighting hunger was more critical than ever. In response, FreshDirect turned over a significant part of its operation to sourcing, packing, and delivering quality, great tasting fresh food to the NY Common Pantry facilities.

“In keeping with our mission of providing consumers access to high quality, great tasting fresh food, FreshDirect is also committed to helping food insecure communities,” said David McInerney, CEO, FreshDirect. “We partnered with NY Common Pantry to introduce our customers to the organization’s great work through onsite content and the opportunity to donate. But the COVID pandemic revealed another level of food insecurity, as well as challenges getting food into the hands of those in need. The response from FreshDirect customers and our own employees has been nothing short of remarkable. Their generosity and genuine concern for those in need has been a major force in helping NY Common Pantry help others.”

Through the FreshDirect program, NY Common Pantry expects to serve over one million meals to their community of Choice Pantry members this year. Anyone who is interested in participating in the Choice Pantry program can come to the pantry offices and speak to one of their social services staff to determine eligibility.

“The donations from FreshDirect customers have been profound,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of New York Common Pantry, “We are well aware of how demanding this late winter and early spring has been for everyone, so we truly appreciate customers taking the time to think of their neighbors in need. As we continue to see an increased need for our Pantry and Hot Meals programs, we expect to be dealing with COVID-related food insecurity well into next year. It’s because of these customers who give so generously that we can make sure every last person who needs one, gets a meal.”

This continued alliance underscores the synergies between NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve, and FreshDirect, both of which share a clear commitment to making fresh, great tasting food accessible to their customers. Additional values at the core of both organizations include choice, quality and dignity.

New initiatives are being planned through the summer and into the fall. To inquire about ways to contribute and become a NY Common Pantry volunteer, please visit www.nycommonpantry.org for more information.

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. Wines and spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

About NY Common Pantry:

New York Common Pantry reduces hunger and promotes dignity, health, and self-sufficiency throughout New York City. In 2019, NYCP distributed nearly 6.5 million meals to those in need. Additionally, NYCP provides a broad spectrum of support for individuals and families, which include distribution of fresh produce and groceries, nutrition education, and case management to help participants find housing and other vital services. For more information, visit www.nycommonpantry.org.