FreshDirect Provides Office Space to Non-Profit NY Common Pantry at its Bronx Headquarters

New York, NY – FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, announced today it will provide office space to charitable partner NY Common Pantry (NYCP), whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve, at no cost to the organization. NYCP’s Bronx-based corporate employees will move into FreshDirect’s Bronx headquarters beginning this month.

The move underscores the growing partnership between FreshDirect and NYCP, which provides FreshDirect customers with an opportunity to join the fight in preventing food insecurity through contributions to NYCP via point-of-sale donations which directly benefit the organization. The partner organizations reached a major milestone in July, when FreshDirect customers donated $1 million to NYCP in less than five months. With over $1.5 million raised to date, the organizations hope to reach the $2 million mark by Thanksgiving, a time where traditionally the need is increased, but with the pandemic is sure to grow exponentially.

“Food insecurity continues to grow, and we’re committed to help NY Common Pantry’s mission to reduce hunger by helping to raise funds and supporting its operations,” said David McInerney, CEO, FreshDirect. “Together with the extraordinary generosity of our customers and staff, we have raised over $1.5 million to date and we hope to break $2 million by Thanksgiving. Sharing space with NY Common Pantry in our Bronx headquarters allows us to provide mentorship, best practices and resources to the NYCP team onsite, enabling them to continue the incredible work they do every day.”

The partnership, which began last February, allows FreshDirect customers to support the cause and the organization’s good work through a variety of easy donation options, ranging from $1.25 the cost of one pantry meal) to $100 (the cost of one year of pantry groceries for a family in need) on FreshDirect.com. When the COVID-19 crisis started, the volunteers NYCP depended on to pick, pack and distribute their pantry bags were no longer available at a time when their work fighting hunger was more critical than ever. In response, FreshDirect turned over part of its operation to sourcing, packing, and delivering quality, great tasting fresh food to the NY Common Pantry facilities. FreshDirect also provides ongoing professional mentorship by its seasoned food, merchant and operations experts to the NYCP team.

“Our partnership with FreshDirect continues to grow in mutually beneficial ways,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of New York Common Pantry. “Access to additional office space close to our Choice Pantry in the Bronx is important for us, so having our staff nearby at FreshDirect headquarters is wonderful. Further, it allows the team at FreshDirect to learn more about the communities we collectively serve, as well as about the tightrope so many New Yorkers walk when it comes to accessing enough fresh, culturally-appropriate and nutritious food. Finally, the donations we receive from FreshDirect customers enable us to continue our mission to address food insecurity throughout New York City.”

This continued alliance underscores the synergies between NYCP and FreshDirect, both of which share a clear commitment to making fresh, great tasting food accessible to their customers. To inquire about ways to contribute and become a NY Common Pantry volunteer, please visit www.nycommonpantry.org for more information.

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in The Bronx, NY. Wines and spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

About NY Common Pantry:

New York Common Pantry reduces hunger and promotes dignity, health, and self-sufficiency throughout New York City. In 2020, NYCP distributed over 6.2 million meals to those in need. Additionally, NYCP provides a broad spectrum of support for individuals and families, which include distribution of fresh produce and groceries, nutrition education, and case management to help participants find housing and other vital services. For more information, visit www.nycommonpantry.org.