FreshDirect Selects BAM Strategy to Launch New Loyalty Program

NEW YORK – FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., announced that it has appointed BAM Strategy, a Montreal-based digital agency, as a strategic partner to build the company’s first-ever loyalty program. The appointment followed a competitive review conducted by FreshDirect’s Marketing Team.

BAM Strategy will be responsible for successfully creating and launching a redesigned, best-in-class loyalty program for FreshDirect customers. This will include conducting dynamic customer research that will help with content and analytics strategy, as well as branding for the program. BAM Strategy will also audit FreshDirect’s current programs to better understand where there may be opportunities to expand into loyalty for consumers.

“We have been giving our customers a premium shopping experience for 20 years and as we look to the future, I am excited to work with BAM Strategy to take our engagement with our shoppers to a new level,” said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshDirect. “BAM is a key partner in helping us develop a new robust value platform which will enable more insightful, rewarding, and personal connections for the lives our customers lead.”

The agency will begin the work to revamp the program effective immediately. FreshDirect’s new loyalty program is expected to launch in early 2023.

“We all know that groceries are essential to our daily lives, but in the last two plus years, we learned that access to and delivery of those deliveries are more important than ever,” said Xavier Picquerey, Managing Director of BAM Strategy. “When FreshDirect first came to us with this opportunity, we knew it was the right fit because we are committed to serving communities, and loyalty programs ultimately do just that. We are very much looking forward to bringing this project to life in the very near future.”

About FreshDirect

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers across seven states and throughout the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect is a great local brand, part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com

About BAM Strategy

BAM is a Digital Experience Agency made up of professionals who are dedicated to motivating consumer behavior through strategy, media, platforms, and creative initiatives that really convert. BAM Strategy lives by a one-word philosophy; CAREIOSITY™. The act of caring and being curious at the same time, with the intention to create real, and valuable impact. For over 20 years, BAM has nurtured client-agency relationships into partnerships, as they strategically develop ideas that serve the business goals of their clients. For more information, visit https://bamstrategy.com/.