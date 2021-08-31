FreshDirect to Deliver Exceptional Value to Customers with New Savings on a Wide Selection of Center of Store Products to Expand One-Stop Shopping Customer Experience

BRONX, NY – In an effort to provide greater value and enhance the one-stop shopping experience for customers, FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading pure play online fresh food grocer, today announced that it will be will be implementing broad customer savings on a wide selection of products across a variety of categories. The reduced prices are set to take effect for all customers on September 1, 2021.

Additionally, the online grocer has integrated 250 center of store product skus from Ahold Delhaize’s private brands, including the popular Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations lines of products, with several hundred more skus in the pipeline.

“FreshDirect is upping the convenience of one-stop shopping to bring customers great value on center of the store products, while continuing to deliver the best in fresh, speed and ease,” said Scott Crawford, Chief Merchandising Officer, FreshDirect. “We continue to integrate the stellar resources and expertise of FreshDirect and Ahold Delhaize to super-serve customers so they can address all of their grocery needs in one purchase.”

To support this new customer offering, FreshDirect will launch an extensive marketing campaign, “Fall in Love with Fresh,” centered on the company’s extraordinary quality and exceptional value. A pilot test of the new pricing was conducted in different zones across FreshDirect’s delivery area for about 20% of its customer base over the summer and due to the great response by shoppers, the online grocer decided to extend the adjusted pricing to 100% of its customers.

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is a leading online food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in The Bronx, NY, FreshDirect was acquired by Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners in January 2021. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.