FreshDirect to Offer Subscription-Free CSA Boxes

FreshDirect Retail & FoodService July 14, 2020

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes are treasure chests of fun and discovery for all chefs – young and seasoned and everyone in between.  Home cooking has seen a significant increase amid the pandemic and with summer in full swing, farm share boxes provide a terrific culinary experience for families. These boxes are filled with locally indigenous vegetables, some of which kids may not have even seen before, exposing them to new, tasty options. Additionally, they are a great way to support local farms while seeing a shortened supply chain come to life.

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online grocer, is expanding its offering of subscription-free CSA boxes this summer, including:

  • Hepworth Farms Organic Box – Gail and Amy Hepworth run a 3rd generation organic farm in the Hudson Valley that has been pioneering better growing practices for the soil, and, veggies, and farm workers. This farm share box is the pinnacle of summer, bursting with fresh herbs and veggies. In August, expect a 5lb organic tomato box as well.
  • Lancaster Farm Fresh Organic Box – This classic veggie box is a delicious offering of fresh vegetables from the 150 farm partners that make up the growing co-op in Pennsylvania. In August, keep an eye out for a tomato box that’s a mix of heirlooms and cherry tomatoes (and you can often find fun heirloom or trial varieties of tomatoes). In the fall, FreshDirect will carry a “pretty on the inside” veggie box filled with imperfect, large and small sized veggies.
  • Dig Box (from Dig Acres)– FreshDirect partnered up with Dig Acres in the Hudson Valley to launch an exclusive box that can be found at Dig restaurants or at FreshDirect. This personal box is a smaller offering intended for someone who shops for 1 or a couple who wants one dinner in a box. 

