Freshedge Sponsors Winners of 2025 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The International Fresh Produce Association has announced the names of the nine distinguished winners of the 2025 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards. Sponsored by FreshEdge, this prestigious awards program honors chefs and foodservice operators for their produce innovation, creativity, and all-around excellence in the use of fresh produce in the culinary arts. The 2025 winners, along with an executive from their company, will be recognized on stage at the IFPA Foodservice Conference in Monterey, California, July 31 – August 1, where their achievements will be celebrated among industry leaders and peers.

The Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards have become a benchmark for culinary excellence, highlighting leaders who are redefining how fresh fruits and vegetables enhance dining experiences across the country. These nine leading chefs and foodservice professionals, selected from hundreds of nominations and evaluated by an expert panel of produce industry judges, represent the best of the best in their commitment to elevating produce in their culinary creations.

“We are incredibly proud to continue supporting this esteemed program that honors the remarkable talent and passion within our fresh food community,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “These nine individuals are true champions of fresh produce, and their innovative approaches not only inspire their peers but also delight diners everywhere.”

“We believe that fresh produce is the foundation of extraordinary dining experiences,” added Greg Corsaro, President of FreshEdge. “Each winner has demonstrated a unique ability to place fresh fruits and vegetables at the forefront, creating menus that not only taste exceptional but also promote healthier, more sustainable eating habits.

The 9 winners of the 2025 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards are:

Business and Industry : Ryan Pomeroy, Regional Executive Chef, Eurest, New Brunswick, NJ

: Ryan Pomeroy, Regional Executive Chef, Eurest, New Brunswick, NJ Casual and Family Dining Restaurants: Alyssa Gangeri, Managing Partner and Chef, The Butter Milk Ranch, Nashville, TN

Alyssa Gangeri, Managing Partner and Chef, The Butter Milk Ranch, Nashville, TN Colleges and Universities : Brittani Ratcliff, Executive Chef, Aramark/Morehead State University, Morehead, KY

: Brittani Ratcliff, Executive Chef, Aramark/Morehead State University, Morehead, KY Fine Dining Restaurants: Dan Koommoo, Chef & Owner, Crafted, Yakima, WA

Dan Koommoo, Chef & Owner, Crafted, Yakima, WA Hospitals and Healthcare: Justin Newgaard, Vice President of Operations, Morrison Healthcare, Atlanta, GA

Justin Newgaard, Vice President of Operations, Morrison Healthcare, Atlanta, GA Hotels and Resorts: Leah Turowski, Executive Sous Chef, The Drake Hotel, Chicago, IL

Leah Turowski, Executive Sous Chef, The Drake Hotel, Chicago, IL K-12 Foodservice: Erin Primer, Director of Food & Nutrition Services, San Luis Coastal Unified School District, San Luis Obispo, CA

Erin Primer, Director of Food & Nutrition Services, San Luis Coastal Unified School District, San Luis Obispo, CA Quick Service Restaurants: Daniel Patino, Co-Founder & Executive Chef, Salad and Go, Coppell, TX

Daniel Patino, Co-Founder & Executive Chef, Salad and Go, Coppell, TX Supermarkets and Retail Operators: Matthew Pratta, Director of Culinary, Sprouts Farmers Market, Phoenix, AZ

Additional information about IFPA’s Foodservice Conference and the 2025 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards can be found here.

