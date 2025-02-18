Freshii Introduces New Ovens as Part of Commitment to Delivering Healthy Foods, Bold Taste and Expanded Menu Fast and Freshly

TORONTO – Freshii, the go-to restaurant for fast, fresh, flavourful meals on the go, announces the beginning of a rollout of cutting-edge ovens across its locations. This investment allows Freshii locations to expand their menus, offering even more options for guests who are looking for flavour, nutrition and value.

The new ovens reflect Freshii’s commitment to exceptional quality, taste and menu innovation. Supplied by Amana, the ovens introduce game-changing technology to a growing number of Freshii’s locations. Foodtastic, the foodservice leader that acquired Freshii in 2023, expects a rollout across the majority of its locations by the summer, with more to follow. Once installed, the ovens give each restaurant the highest level of versatility and precision available on the market to prepare Freshii’s core menu items like oven-roasted chicken, and to expand into new options like roasted vegetables and salmon. The ovens will not only help Freshii’s locations deliver on delicious food that is consistent and fresh, but also improve efficiency in the kitchen, ensuring even faster service.

“Everyone deserves fresh and nutritious food that tastes amazing,” said Chris Cann, Brand Leader at Freshii. “We have invested wholeheartedly in Freshii because we believe in the brand’s promise, and we love the food. This rollout marks an important step in returning to basics, offering fresh and wholesome meal options with bold flavour that leave our customers wanting and feeling happy to return for more. These ovens are an investment in our future and our commitment to empowering people to live their best lives.”

The oven rollout is part of a new journey for Freshii – one that is more focused than ever on helping customers live happier, well-balanced lives through easy access to fresh and tasty food, anytime, anywhere.

About Freshii

Freshii is a quick-service restaurant that provides health-conscious consumers with fresh, nutritious, and flavourful meal options on the go. With a vision of creating a world where no one is forced to compromise on fresh and healthy food, Freshii empowers people to live their best lives through access to wholesome and delicious meals anytime, anywhere. Freshii is owned by Foodtastic, one of the largest restaurant franchise companies in Canada with a portfolio of restaurants that includes Milestones, Pita Pit, Quesada, Second Cup and at least 22 other renowned banners. For additional information, visit freshii.com and foodtastic.ca.