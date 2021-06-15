Freshly Introduces Multi-Serve Proteins & Sides, Designed to Mix & Match for Mealtime Shortcuts

NEW YORK – Freshly Inc., the leading fresh-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced the launch of Proteins & Sides, new menu items offering customers multi-serve portions of eight signature Freshly fan favorites. As the first meal format expansion beyond single-serve entrees, the chef-cooked, ready-to-heat proteins and side dishes are designed to mix and match for meal customization and use for cooking shortcuts. Perfect to share or provide for multiple meals for one, the new offering gives consumers a time-saving solution to simplify meal prep and supplement Freshly weekly meal plans.

Like Freshly meals, all items are built on a foundation of clean, whole-food ingredients and simply require microwaving. Underscoring Freshly’s food philosophy of less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients, Proteins are lightly herbed and seasoned, allowing for easy cuisine customization and Sides include healthier twists on classic comfort foods, featuring better-for-you ingredient swaps like butternut squash in Masterful Mac & Cheese, adding extra creaminess and delicious flavor. Each item comes with preparation inspiration and cooking hacks from Freshly chefs, ranging from simple weeknight stir-fries and lunchtime wraps to more elaborate ideas for all-day breakfasts, soups, and Italian favorites with a twist.

Developed in response to evolving consumer habits coupled with customer feedback on the desire for more options and flexibility when it comes to meal time, the addition of Proteins & Sides to the menu reinforces Freshly’s commitment to delivering delicious, convenient, and nutrient-rich meal solutions that meet consumers’ ever-changing needs.

Proteins & Sides can be added for an upcharge to Freshly’s 4, 6, 10 or 12-meal plans, which start at $8.49 per meal at www.freshly.com.

The menu includes:

· Masterful Mash with Cauli, Potato & Chives (16 oz): Freshly’s signature 50/50 cauli-potato mash. The perfect blend of pillowy potato, chives, and creamy Greek yogurt, blended with carb-smart cauliflower for a lighter take on regular mash. (+$0.99)

· Masterful Mac & Cheese with Butternut Squash & Two Cheeses (13 oz): A cheesy, gooey, altogether masterful upgrade on everyone’s favorite side, with gluten-free brown-rice pasta, pepper jack, cheddar, and sweet and nutritious butternut squash. (+$0.99)

· Carb Swap Cauliflower Rice with Tomato, Basil & Oregano (16 oz): Tossed with diced tomato, herbs, and a dash of white balsamic, this carb-conscious side is an effortless substitute for rice in any meal. Pair it with Italian or Mexican flavors or customize. (+$1.49)

· 3 Herb-Grilled Chicken Breasts (9.75 oz): With no cooking required, this juicy, simply-seasoned chicken breast is the humble hero of plain salads, pastas, and not-quite-finished meals everywhere. Just warm through and pair with everything. (+$2.99)

· Grilled Chicken Strips (12 oz): Pre-grilled, sliced, and portioned for easy meal prep, Freshly’s chicken breast strips are culinary chameleons—lightly seasoned so they can blend seamlessly into any dish. (+$4.99)

· 3 Grilled Flat Iron Steaks (9.75 oz): When time is of the essence, the perfect sear is here. Freshly’s cut of beef is grilled steak-house style till it’s tender and succulent. All that’s left to do is reheat and enjoy. (+$10.99)

· 8 Baked Beef Meatballs (9.2 oz): Lovingly blended, balled, and baked, Freshly’s signature meatballs are made with ground beef, rolled oats, cage-free eggs, chopped spinach, and parmesan, then seasoned to perfection. (+$1.49)

· 8 Baked Turkey Meatballs (9.98 oz): Complete a meal or plus-up your protein with juicy turkey meatballs. They’re pre-cooked for mealtime magic and made with umami-rich mushrooms and oats in place of breadcrumbs. (+$1.49)

“Over the past year, food consumption habits changed dramatically as people searched for easy meal options without sacrificing on health. Now, with the return to daily routines around the corner for both individuals and families alike, having access to convenient and nutritious food choices is more important than ever,” said Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO. “The launch of Proteins & Sides not only marks the next phase of growth for Freshly, but also underscores our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative solutions that are keeping our customers healthy and happy on their busiest days in an ever-changing world. Whether this means more ways to enjoy customer-favorites like our Masterful Mac & Cheese or making meal prep more feasible, we’re excited to meet our customers where they are.”

The launch of Proteins & Sides comes in the midst of a year of record growth for Freshly following the 2020 acquisition by Nestlé USA, the launch of FreshlyFit and the opening of new facilities to increase production and fulfillment capacity in Commerce, California and Austell, Georgia. Currently, Freshly ships over one million meals per week to customers in 48 states.

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers’ doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave, fork, and plate to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don’t need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly’s food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.