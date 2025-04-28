From Seaweed Burgers to ‘Upcycled’ Potato Chips, the High-End Food Industry is Going ‘Nature Positive’

Lucy Handley, CNBC Retail & FoodService April 28, 2025

Wasted food is a big problem. More than 1 billion tonnes was thrown away in 2022 by households, retailers and food service companies, according to figures published by the U.N.’s Environment Program in 2024. It’s expensive too: The World Bank estimated that lost or wasted food cost $1.2 trillion in 2020.

It’s an issue that food entrepreneur Chloe Stewart first became aware of as a young adult traveling to different parts of the world. Seeing plates piled high in places like Beijing and Boston and having a sense that “there’s no way someone’s going to finish all that” made her angry, she said.

“This is actually criminal, the fact that we’re not mandated to find better use for the food that’s ending up in landfill,” she said in a video call with CNBC.

