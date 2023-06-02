Frosty Acres Brands Adds SVP of Category Management, Brings 495 Express Foods into Family of Members

Frosty Acres has appointed Davy Ard as Senior Vice President of Category Management.

Davy has been dedicated to the Frosty Acres mission for over 13 years. He started his career as a Senior Category Manager and held various positions in our procurement department. Over 30 years ago, he began his career in the restaurant industry, where he developed a passion for foodservice. Davy further advanced his career into foodservice distribution and the buying department at US Foods Salem and Kansas City.

Davy’s passion and professionalism have contributed to the growth of Frosty Acres’ members’ organizations and their relationships with our supplier partners. His leadership skills elevate his team and the whole Frosty Acres organization. Davy exemplifies our organization’s core values and will continue Frosty Acres’ mission of creating a better everyday experience for our members and partners. “Davy’s hard work and dedication are just part of why he is a very important asset to Frosty Acres. I’m confident we will have continued success as an organization with Davy leading our Category Management team.”, Bill Lewis, President & CEO.

495 Express Foods, Inc. Joins Frosty Acres Family of Members

495 Express Foods, Inc., a family-owned and operated business specializing in produce & food distribution, is pleased to announce its membership in Frosty Acres Brands Sales, Marketing, and Procurement Cooperative.

Founded in 2012 by Peter Montalbano Jr., a third-generation family member in the produce distribution industry and joined by long-time family friend Donald Hemberger in 2014, 495 Express Foods, Inc. has been built on a foundation of family values and customer service. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its customer base and product offering to include not only produce but frozen, dairy, grocery, paper goods, and more, always with a commitment to winning through hard work and dedication to their customers.

Joining Frosty Acres Brands is a natural fit for 495 Express Foods, Inc. As a member, they will have access to a vast network of resources and expertise, including marketing and sales support, procurement services, and advanced logistics support. This partnership will enable 495 Express Foods, Inc. to continue to provide exceptional service and value to its customers while expanding its reach and product offering.

“We are thrilled to join the Frosty Acres Brands family,” said Donald Hemberger, partner-owner of 495 Express Foods, Inc. “Their commitment to its members aligns perfectly with our own values, and we are excited to collaborate with their team to serve our customers even better and grow our business.”

“495 Express Foods, Inc. is a fantastic addition to our cooperative,” said Bill Lewis, President and CEO of Frosty Acres Brands. “Their dedication to customer service and strong work ethic perfectly match our member-driven organization. We are excited to welcome them to the Frosty Acres Brands family.”

ABOUT 495 EXPRESS FOODS, INC.

495 Express Foods, Inc. is a family-owned and operated produce & food distribution business based in Bohemia, New York. Founded in 2012, the company has grown rapidly, expanding its customer base and product offerings while maintaining its commitment to customer service and hard work. 495 Express Foods, Inc. supports local farms and local businesses across Long Island and the Tri-State areas. To learn more, visit www.495expressfoodswholesale.com.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national sales, marketing, and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member profitability. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and nine private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the-plate specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres, please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.