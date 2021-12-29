Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Corona Food Service

Alpharetta, GA –– Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice sales, marketing, and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, is excited to announce the newest addition to their cooperative family, Corona Food Service.

Corona Food Service is located in Natalia, Texas servicing San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country. Daniel and Hilda Corona, founders of Corona Food Service, started their business after growing up in the industry and developing a passion to build relationships with their customers that has stood the test of time. The business is family-owned and operated with a heart and mission of “going the extra mile.” Corona Food Service is excited to open a second location, adding a cash-and-carry to the operation, and further service Corona’s customers with the same attention and care that has brought success thus far. The mission, values, and love for customers Corona Food Service emphatically embodies, makes this new partnership with Frosty Acres a true win-win.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national sales, marketing, and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Corona Food Service, please call (210) 620-6969 or visit https://coronafoodservice.com.