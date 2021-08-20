Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes JNS Foods

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice sales, marketing, and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors is excited to add to their cooperative family with the newest addition of JNS Foods.

JNS Foods, located in Coral Springs, Florida services the corrections, school, and other foodservice segments.

Starting in 1992, JNS Foods was built with a mission of providing value to their target segments with a focus

on an efficient distribution model with thorough analytics and cost cutting mindset. The team has diligently

worked to develop a supply chain capable of providing hundreds of items that provide true value, deliver

product timely with built in flexibility to adapt to changing needs

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national sales, marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and

unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable

growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands,

such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food

distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty

Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding JNS Food, please call (954) 718-7958 or visit https://www.jnsfoods.com.