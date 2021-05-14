Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Pacific Food Distributors

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Pacific Food Distributors as the newest member of the cooperative under our current member, Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC. With Quirch’s recent acquisitions of Butt’s Foods®, Colorado Boxed Beef®, and Pacific Food Distributors® they are positioned to be one of the largest independent protein distributors in the U.S.

Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods on a combined basis will have over 20 distribution facilities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico delivering to large and independent retail and foodservice outlets across the U.S., the Caribbean, Central & South America. Quirch Foods offers vast product lines including beef and imported meats, deli service, seafood, pork, poultry, and retail-ready foods. The company also distributes its own brands, Panamei Seafood® and Mambo® frozen foods, and is a licensee of Chiquita® brands representing its frozen fruit and fruit pulp, as well as its tropical vegetable items.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national marketing and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying the sales, marketing, and procurement activities of its Members in order to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative is comprised of independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-ofthe plate specialists. For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821, or visit www.frostyacres.com.

About Quirch Foods®

Quirch Foods is a food distribution company servicing ethnic and national grocers as well as foodservice distribution customers across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Quirch operates approximately 480 refrigerated trucks and over 2.2 million square feet of combined distribution space through 21 facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Oregon, and Puerto Rico. Quirch is the exclusive distributor of High River Angus, McKinneys Beef®, Panamei Seafood®, Diamond Reef Seafood, Kikiriquirch® poultry, Jackson Farms™, Mambo Foods®, and is the licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef®.

Quirch operates through a family of well recognized companies. For more information visit quirchfoods.com, coloradoboxedbeef.com, pacfoods.com, ejfoodsnw.com, buttsfoods.com, greatfishco.com, helmsmanfreightsolutions.com, and phoenixfl.com.

To learn more about our brands, visit: highriverangus.com, panamei.com, diamondreefseafood.com, and mambofoods.com.