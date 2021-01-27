FSNS Moves Into New State-of-the-Art Laboratory in Green Bay, WI

San Antonio, TX— Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has been providing industry-leading food safety testing services in Green Bay, Wisconsin since 2005. FSNS has announced their move within the city to a new, state-of-the-art laboratory. This transition will allow FSNS to continue to grow as one of the food safety leaders in the region, and expand operations throughout the Midwest.

The new facility, located at 3400 S Packerland Drive, De Pere, WI 54115, will offer all of FSNS Green Bay’s previous testing platforms and allow for newer technology and automation implementation. Upgrades to the sample prep and sample analysis areas include processing hoods for sample prep of powders, pharmaceuticals, and similar products and a fully equipped chemistry laboratory. Customers in the region will benefit from an increased scope of testing, reduced turnaround times, and the most advanced testing equipment available.

FSNS is also pleased to announce that the facility on S Packerland Drive will include an expansive training room that can be made available to customers in the area as needed.

Julie Tritt (M.S. Food Science MBA) has been with FSNS for 13 years and will serve as the Regional Director, and the laboratory will be managed by Brad Day (B.S. in Biology/Chemistry).

“We are thrilled to move into a new laboratory in the Wisconsin market,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Food Safety Net Services. “We look forward to touring our customers in the new laboratory and teaching a wide variety of food safety courses in the 45 person auditorium style classroom.”

For more information on the new FSNS Green Bay laboratory, to take a tour of the facility, or to inquire about the use of the FSNS training room, please contact the lab at 888-525-9788, 3400 S Packerland Drive, De Pere, WI 54115, or [email protected].

About Food Safety Net Services

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, visit FSNS.com.