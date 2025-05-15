G&C Foods Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Distribution Center

G&C Foods, Inc., a leading value-added redistributor of refrigerated, frozen, and dry food products, proudly announces the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Alachua, Florida. This milestone marks the first time the company has expanded to operate a second distribution center, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to growth and customer service excellence.

Situated on a 70-acre campus, the new 250,000-square-foot facility features advanced infrastructure to support G&C’s growing operations. The facility includes:

Multiple temperature zones (freezer, refrigerated, and ambient)

A 5,000-square-foot value-added room for specialized packaging and handling

90-foot-deep refrigerated loading docks for efficient handling

An on-site Vehicle Maintenance Facility equipped with an automated truck/trailer wash system and fueling islands

100% expansion capability for future growth

“G&C Foods has proudly served the Southeast from our Syracuse, NY headquarters for years,” said Rich Chapman, President of G&C Foods. “This new facility will allow us to better support our existing clients while positioning us to be more competitive in attracting new customers.”

Kip Palmer, CEO and Owner, added, “Our company has grown on a simple promise—to provide unparalleled service to clients through our people, products, and passion. This new distribution center is a testament to that commitment and represents a dynamic shift in how we compete and deliver value in the Southeast.”

The expansion not only increases G&C Foods’ reach across the Southeastern United States, but also allows the company to continue growing capacity at its flagship facility in Syracuse, NY. With a reputation built on personal service, flexible solutions, and next-day delivery, G&C Foods continues to set the standard in food redistribution.

G&C Food Distributors is a leading value-added redistributor of refrigerated, frozen, and dry food products, headquartered in Syracuse, NY, with a second facility in Alachua, FL. Serving distributors and independent retailers across the Eastern U.S. and internationally, we deliver thousands of products with next-day delivery, offering flexible solutions and our commitment to unmatched customer service.