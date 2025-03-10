Gelson’s Celebrates International Women’s Day & Women’s History Month

Gelson's Retail & FoodService March 10, 2025

Happy International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month!

As we celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 and Women’s History Month throughout March, we honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of women around the globe. These observances are vital in underscoring the importance of empowering women in our communities and worldwide.

At Gelson’s, we proudly recognize the vital role of women in various sectors, including our dedicated team members, innovative female entrepreneurs we partner with, and pioneering women who are making groundbreaking advancements in their fields.

This moment encourages us to reflect on the ongoing journey toward gender equality and the concrete actions needed to achieve it. By uniting our efforts, we can work toward a future where women’s voices are heard and celebrated.

Gelson’s is wholeheartedly committed to acknowledging and celebrating the strength, resilience, and intelligence of women everywhere. Join us in recognizing and honoring their significant impact on our society.

