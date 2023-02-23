Gelson’s to Open a Small-Format Market in Toluca Lake

Gelson’s Market aims to open a pocket supermarket below a 37-unit apartment complex planned for Toluca Lake, a few blocks from the historic Bob’s Big Boy restaurant.

An entity linked to Bar Development has won a construction permit to build the 10,000-square-foot market within a four-story complex at 10057-10067 Riverside Drive, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It will replace a former U.S. post office and some commercial storefronts.

The smaller-than-normal Gelson would be topped by 37 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The developer, using Transit Oriented Communities incentives, will build more units than zoning rules allow in exchange for setting aside four affordable apartments for extremely low-income households.

