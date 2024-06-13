Gen Z vs. Baby Boomers: How Two Generations Shop Store Aisles

Over the course of two years, 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media company helping Kroger and its partners create customer-centric shopper journeys, conducted research on how shoppers say they make their way through a grocery store.

Analyzing the survey results of two generations at opposite ends of the age spectrum—Generation Z and baby boomers—revealed several notable trends and insights.

For baby boomers, the second most popular strategy after going up and down most aisles is taking the quickest route through the store to get in and out quickly, with percentages hovering around 24% to 30%. When it comes to browsing, a consistent group (ranging from 13% to 17%) enjoys taking their time to browse the store to see what’s new or interesting.

Takeaway: While efficiency is important to Gen Z shoppers, there is a growing interest in taking the time to explore aisles and discover new products in stores. Baby boomers seem to view shopping as a leisure activity, but prioritize taking the quickest route through a store when needed.

