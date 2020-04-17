General Mills Foodservice Offers Support for Restaurants During COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS- General Mills Foodservice announces efforts underway to help support the restaurant industry, including a $100,000 donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) to help restaurant workers facing hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. The fund, launched by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), includes a nationwide fundraising campaign called “Restaurant Relief America” led by industry icon Guy Fieri.

General Mills Foodservice’s donation and all money raised by RERF will go directly to impacted restaurant workers who have lost their jobs and livelihood due to COVID-19.

“With the support of General Mills, we can help thousands of restaurant workers by offering financial aid during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “General Mills’ commitment to our relief fund demonstrates their compassion for restaurant workers everywhere and the communities they serve.”

“This is a crisis that impacts so many of our customers, including the independent, local and beloved restaurants that play such a vital role in our communities,” said Alyca Judge, senior marketing manager for General Mills Foodservice. “Through our donation, we hope to provide some relief to the displaced workers who are the heart and soul of the restaurant industry and show our support during these challenging times.”

Judge also acknowledges the restaurants that have had to quickly adapt, changing their business model to takeout and delivery.

“Beyond our support of the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we want to help those restaurant owners and operators who may be struggling to stay in business with some fresh ideas, new tools and resources to tap at a time when many are venturing into new territory with takeout, curbside and delivery efforts,” said Judge.

General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support, recently rolled out a series of efforts to rally support for restaurants and drive business, including:

Tools and Tips for Takeout: Several resources, from recipe ideas to social media tips, to help restaurants achieve success with takeout and delivery.

#TogetherWeBrunch: A social media campaign and toolkit with assets, a recipe guide and more to help restaurant operators leverage and promote a brunch takeout effort for their operation this spring.

#FeedingtheFrontines: A toolkit to help restaurants initiate a fundraising effort to feed frontline workers at hospitals, senior living centers and schools—fueled by donations from their customers and community.

An additional effort, #TogetherforTakeout, calls on employees of General Mills Convenience & Foodservice to order restaurant takeout for their family during the month of April and get reimbursed by the company.

“This is a simple but meaningful way to show appreciation for our favorite local restaurants and customers. We want them to know we are here for them and acknowledge the important role they play in serving us and our communities,” said Judge.

About RERF

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have demonstrated adverse financial impact due to COVID-19, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment. These grants will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability of funds. This Fund is operated by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, whose mission is to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workers. To donate, apply for a grant or learn more, visit https://rerf.us

About General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

The General Mills Convenience & Foodservice division serves the convenience, foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary, nutrition education and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s and Annie’s. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, the division had fiscal 2019 net sales of $1.97 billion. For more information, please visit www.generalmillscf.com.

