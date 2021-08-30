German Doner Kebab Officially Opens at American Dream

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – German Doner Kebab, the global fast-casual restaurant chain revolutionizing the kebab, has officially opened at American Dream.

The new location of German Doner Kebab (GDK) opened on August 23rd and brings the fresh, high-quality taste that has made GDK the world’s most exciting kebab brand to American Dream. Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs are made using premium, lean, tender meats and fresh, local vegetables, served in handmade, toasted breads with unique signature sauces.

“We are excited to officially open our first US restaurant at American Dream,” said Nigel Belton, Managing Director of German Doner Kebab North America. “The US offers a huge opportunity for GDK, and it is our hope to replicate the roaring success German Doner Kebab has seen across Europe and Canada, offering a fast-casual concept that is responding to the needs of Generation Z. We are now recognized as a top fast-casual brand of the future, and we are looking forward to welcome people to German Doner Kebab at American Dream and bring the German Doner Kebab experience stateside.”

The American Dream location of GDK is an important step in an ambitious growth plan throughout the US and Canada. The brand successfully launched two restaurants in Canada, Ottawa and Surrey in 2020 and recently opened a flagship restaurant in downtown Toronto on August 3rd. Plans are now in place to open 100 new restaurants in Canada over the next ten years, and we plan to open 10 restaurants across New York, New Jersey and Houston Texas in 2022.

The opening of German Doner Kebab’s first US location is in partnership with franchisee Yunus Shahul, who brings significant experience in the restaurant industry. The New York native successfully operates a growing Cousins Maine Lobster portfolio throughout New York and Connecticut.

“I am extremely excited to pursue a dream of mine, which is joining the GDK family as I have a personal love for the doner kebab,” said Shahul. “I have no doubt that German Doner Kebab is going to be a huge hit, and I’m excited to have opened the first restaurant in the US. American Dream gives us an iconic launchpad for the brand and we are very much looking forward to bringing a fresh, fast-casual offering to people visiting the complex.”

“Yunus is the perfect partner for us and brings a great track record in the fast-casual space that will be invaluable as we launch German Doner Kebab to US consumers,” said Belton.

German Doner Kebab’s first location opened in Berlin in 1989, and today has over 70 restaurants across the globe. Its North American expansion is a piece of GDK’s global growth plan that also includes the UK, Sweden and the Middle East, with over 700 franchises already signed-up to its global growth strategy.

ABOUT GERMAN DONER KEBAB

German Doner Kebab is a fast-casual brand that has created a premium, high quality approach to traditional kebabs. GDK opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and spent the next decade developing its products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovating its signature sauces, and perfecting its distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread.

GDK’s gourmet doner kebabs are made using only the best premium quality ingredients. To maintain quality and consistency, GDK uses lean succulent meats imported directly from Germany and the freshest locally grown vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily, along with freshly baked bread.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown at a great pace in the UK, Europe and the Middle East and is now rapidly expanding in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland. For more information please visit: https://www.germandonerkebab.com

German Doner Kebab is owned by the Hero Brands group.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading indoor attractions including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, and more. A curated collection of immersive retail experiences includes flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the world’s first and only “candy department store,” IT’SUGAR. For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official.