Get Dinner on the Table Fast with Express Delivery from Kroger

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared how its Express Delivery service can help customers in a pinch by bringing items they need from the store to a customer’s door and fast. From a missing ingredient for dinner to cold remedies on a sick day or ingredients customers might have forgotten in their grocery haul, Express Delivery powered by Instacart—the retailer’s fastest same day delivery service—can be shopped directly from Kroger’s website and digital app, boasting the same great prices, savings and rewards found in-store.

“Whether you need an item or two to get dinner on the table quickly between homework and bedtime, forgot the candles for a birthday cake or your gameday party ran out of chips just before kickoff, Express Delivery has it covered when you need something and you need it fast,” said Kenneth Perkins, senior director of ecommerce strategy, planning and operations for Kroger. “Let Kroger give you a little time back in your day without compromising on the value and quality found in our stores.”

Customers in need of items quickly can simply visit Kroger.com, fill their online basket, look for the Express Delivery icon at checkout and select a timeslot for their express order all while getting the same great selection, prices and rewards as shopping in store.

Additional ways for customers to get their grocery hauls quickly—satisfaction guaranteed and at in-store prices—include:

Free Kroger Pickup in as little as two hours : Kroger associates handpick orders and contact customers if substitutions are needed. Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more.

: Kroger associates handpick orders and contact customers if substitutions are needed. Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more. Delivery as soon as two hours : Personal shoppers prepare orders and deliver to customer doors in as little as two hours. Free delivery for Boost by Kroger Plus members at the $99 per year level.

: Personal shoppers prepare orders and deliver to customer doors in as little as two hours. Free delivery for Boost by Kroger Plus members at the $99 per year level. Kroger Delivery: Get groceries delivered on the same-day or later by Kroger associates in the retailers refrigerated Blue Trucks that keep items crisp, fresh and dry. Free delivery for Boost by Kroger Plus members.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the membership that can save customers up to $1,100* per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options** and grocery delivery.

* Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

** Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

Disclaimers for Express Delivery:

Delivery times not guaranteed. Delivery fees apply. See site for details.

