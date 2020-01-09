Giant Announces $ 114M Expansion In Pa., With Two New Stores and Renovations For 35 More

As befits their name, Giant Food Stores is preparing for a huge expansion in Pennsylvania.

The grocery store chain announced plans on Jan. 9 at the Farm Show for a $114 million capital investment in their Pennsylvania stores over the course of two years.

The expansion will include two new stores and plans to renovate 35 existing stores between 2020 and 2021. The emphasis of the expansion will be directed toward the city of Philadelphia as well as the brand’s home market of central Pennsylvania.

