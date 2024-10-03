Giant Eagle Invests $25 Million to Lower Prices on Produce Items

Prices of more than 200 popular produce items will be reduced by an average of 20 percent, driving meaningful, long-term cost reductions for customers

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle, Inc. announced a 20 percent average price reduction on more than 200 produce items across its Giant Eagle and Market District locations, offering customers an estimated $25 million in annual savings. Its New Low Price initiative will include many of the most popular items in the produce department as Giant Eagle aims to provide affordable access to high-quality fresh food in the face of continued high grocery costs across the neighborhoods it serves.

“This announcement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, variety, and value to our customers and communities,” said Brian Ferrier, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Giant Eagle. “By significantly reducing prices on more than 200 produce items, we’re not just offering savings – we’re investing in everyday value. In these challenging economic times, we’re proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people’s lives.”

With food prices remaining elevated throughout 2024, this latest price reduction effort from Giant Eagle is intended to help customers realize long-term, meaningful value in a fresh department that customers and their families prioritize. According to the Food Industry Association’s 2023 Power of Produce report, 58% of Americans say they eat fresh produce at least four to five days a week.

These long-term price reductions play a critical role in how Giant Eagle plans to deliver value to customers. As industry factors may cause the shelf prices of these and other items to change in the future, the investment Giant Eagle has made into lowering these prices will remain. Other price-focused initiatives include the continuation of strong weekly sales and unique one-day and three-day sales, the retailer’s seasonally focused Deals for Days discounted prices and personalized savings through the myPerks loyalty program.

Some popular produce prices that have been lowered include:

Jumbo Naval Oranges NOW: $1 each Was: $1.25 each

Large Ripe and Ready Avocados NOW: $1.50 each Was: $2 each

Seedless Cucumbers NOW: $2 each Was: $2.50 each

Broccoli NOW: $2.99 each Was: $4.99 each

Stem or Hydroponic Tomatoes NOW: $2.49 per pound Was: $2.99 per pound

Jumbo Baking Potatoes or Yams NOW: $1.49 per pound Was: $1.99 per pound

Giant Eagle Whole White Mushrooms NOW: $2.49 per 8-ounce pack Was: $2.99 per 8-ounce pack

Giant Eagle Premium Petite or Matchstick Carrots NOW: $1.99 per bag Was: $3.29 per bag

Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Salad Bowls NOW: $3.33 each Was: $3.99 each

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 50 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors, with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.