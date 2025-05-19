Giant Eagle is Changing its Grocery Bags … Again

Giant Eagle is switching back to plastic bags, but with a twist.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain is replacing its fabric reusable bags with an option that’s more sustainable than normal single-use plastic bags. The news ones are made from 75% recycled material.

Giant Eagle introduced the fabric bags in May 2024 after customers reported wanting a sturdier option than paper bags to carry heavier items. The fabric bags were also introduced as part of a broader effort to reduce single-use plastics.

