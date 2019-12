PITTSBURGH — A big announcement from Giant Eagle on Tuesday as the supermarket announced plans to get rid of plastic bags by the year 2025.

Company leaders say Americans use 14 billion plastic bags each year, and 99 percent of them end up in the trash.

This summer, some state lawmakers wanted to ban the use of plastic bags, but a vote was delayed until an environmental study was complete.

