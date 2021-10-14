Giant Food Announces Flex-to-Win Sweepstakes to Win Groceries for a Year

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the launch of its Flexible Rewards Flex-to-Win Sweepstakes. Running through December 31st, the sweepstakes will award a grand prize of groceries for a year, rewarded through Flexible Rewards points, to five lucky winners, selected in early January 2022. Giant will also select five winners at random each week, beginning in October, to receive prizes valued at $200 in Giant Flexible Rewards points.

“The Flexible Rewards loyalty program is designed to allow customers to increase their rewards and personalize savings to fit their lifestyles,” said Melanie Butler, Manager of Loyalty at Giant Food. “We are excited to launch the Flex-to-Win Sweepstakes and offer our amazing customers a new and creative way to redeem points as a way to thank them for being loyal customers and members of the Giant community.”

The five lucky grand prize winners of free groceries for a year will be selected and contacted on January 3rd, 2022 and receive their prize in the form of 50,000 Giant Flexible Rewards points, which is equal to $500 in grocery savings, each calendar month from February 2022-January 2023. The additional weekly prize winners will each receive a one-time prize of 20,000 Giant Flexible Rewards points, which is equal to $200 in grocery savings. All weekly and grand prize winners will be contacted by email at the end of each drawing period.

All are welcome to enter by enrolling in the Giant Flexible Rewards program and those who are already Flexible Rewards members will be automatically entered. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. Customers can simply scan the QR codes displayed in stores to enroll in Flexible Rewards or visit giantfood.com/flex-to-win to enroll and view the full Official Rules.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers’ lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 155 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.