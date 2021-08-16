Giant Food Announces the Launch of the 17th Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program; Goal to Raise $2M in Honor of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LANDOVER, Md. — Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional food retailer, today announces the launch of its 17th annual pediatric cancer fundraising program to support pediatric cancer research initiatives during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Giant aims to raise at least $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running from Aug. 13 to Oct. 8 from the sale of $5 coupon books valued at over $30. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF) to support ongoing cancer research.

Since the program’s inception in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $25.7 million for pediatric cancer research. During the campaign, Giant customers can participate by purchasing a coupon book at their local store. New this year, Giant Delivers and Pickup customers also have the option to make a donation of $1, $3 or $5 at online checkout.

“We are privileged to support the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation in furthering their pediatric cancer research efforts,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “The campaign and its success each year would not be possible without the support of our customers and associates. The Giant family is excited to again join together with our communities to raise awareness and funds to support these two local organizations and the crucial work they do in researching, treating and eradicating childhood cancer.”

Three young local cancer fighters serve as Giant Food Pediatric Cancer ambassadors. These children, and many others like them, have faced numerous challenges, but the treatments they have received, as a result of Giant’s support, have helped in enabling them to lead healthier and happier lives.

Nine-year-old Ella Borowski was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of six. Ella’s favorite activity is playing outside and when she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian. If Ella could have any superpower, she would want the ability to turn into animals.

Twelve-year-old Rajan Patel was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of nine. Rajan’s favorite activity is riding his bicycle and if he could have any superpower, it would be super speed. When Rajan grows up, he wants to be a radiologist.

Nine-year-old Madelyn Olivia Smith was diagnosed with an extrarenal rhabdoid tumor at the age of four. When she is not drawing, painting or exploring outside, Madelyn is playing with her younger siblings Benjamin, Emma and Ethan. If she could have any superpower, it would be the ability to fly.

“Since our founding in 1983, Giant Food has been by our side, committed to helping our community’s children with cancer in the most impactful way – through funding childhood cancer research,” notes CCF President, Tasha Museles. “We are humbled and honored to receive Giant, and their customers’ support, which has profoundly improved CCF’s ability to help advance treatments and finding cures for these brave fighters. On behalf of CCF as well as the community at large, we are deeply grateful to Giant Food for continuing its role as a local leader to raise funds for this tragically underfunded field of research.”

Giant was recently named the 2021 Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Gift of Life Awardee at the CCF’s 37th Annual Gala. The award is CCF’s highest honor – recognizing leaders, and their businesses, who have made a difference in pediatric cancer through both community and philanthropic efforts.

“Through our collaboration with Giant Food, we continue to work side by side to raise awareness while driving tomorrow’s advancements in childhood cancer research and patient care,” said Donald Small, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Pediatric Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. “The annual pediatric cancer fundraising program highlights the experience of our brave young patients, while also providing critically needed funds that allow our clinicians and researchers to develop personalized treatment options that lead to improved outcomes and, ultimately, cures. We remain ever grateful for the partnership of Giant Food and look forward to all that we will accomplish – together.”

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers’ lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 151 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

One of only 51 cancer centers in the country designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has active programs in clinical research, laboratory research, education, community outreach, and prevention and control. The Kimmel Cancer Center is one-of-only-two Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the state of Maryland.

About The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc.

The Children’s Cancer Foundation is committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future. Founded in 1983, and currently based in Columbia, MD, The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF) has awarded grants of over $39 million to area hospitals and researchers to more effectively treat children facing a diagnosis of cancer. CCF concentrates on raising funds locally and partners with local hospitals in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. More about CCF can be found by visiting: childrenscancerfoundation.org. The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc., is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3).