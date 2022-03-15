Giant Food Now Offering FREE Pickup, Bolstering Efforts to Help Shoppers Save Time and Money

Landover, MD. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that its Giant Pickup service is now free and available same-day within four hours of purchase at all 159 Giant Pickup locations.

Giant continues to invest in its omnichannel strategy, ensuring value across its in-store and online offerings, including pickup and delivery. Last year Giant eliminated minimum order requirements for all Giant Pickup orders. Minimum order requirements for Giant Delivers were halved and delivery fees were eliminated for midweek orders and reduced significantly for popular Friday-Monday dates.

“Ecommerce demand continues to escalate as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant,” said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. “Free pickup on all orders makes this personalized service even more accessible. What could be more convenient than letting our trained associates do the shopping for you? We guarantee 100% satisfaction. Our customers can count on us to select the freshest foods.”

Further adding value, Giant also offers individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers.



In effort to expand beyond traditional grocery, in December Giant launched the Ship2Me™ marketplace within GiantFood.com, featuring over 60,000 items across categories including home décor, seasonal items, outdoor and pet, making it easier than ever for customers to get their shopping done all in one place.

For more information or to place a Giant Delivers or Giant Pickup order, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.