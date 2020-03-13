Giant Improved Loyalty Program to Offer Even More Rewards

Landover, Md. – Giant, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the launch of its new Flexible Rewards program which offers customers more opportunities to save and earn rewards through their everyday shopping behavior at every Giant store or online at Giantfood.com.

Members with Flexible Rewards now earn points that can be redeemed for three categories: Gas Savings, Grocery Savings and Special Rewards (free grocery items). Customers earn points through qualifying purchases, with each dollar spent earning one point, and additional points earned by shopping products featured in weekly personalized offers found on Giantfood.com and in the Giant mobile app.

“We are delighted to expand our popular Giant Gas Rewards program, which allows shoppers to earn savings against the purchase of fuel at Giant or participating Shell stations,” said Ryan Draude, Director of Loyalty at Giant. “By giving customers the power to customize their rewards, shoppers can choose rewards that fit their lifestyle every time they redeem. This launch is the first step toward more rewards for every Giant customer where they feel appreciated for each interaction with us – in store or shopping online. Soon, there will be more ways to earn and redeem points, and exciting partnerships that will include supporting local charities in our communities.”

All active Flexible Rewards offers are conveniently available on Giantfood.com and the Giant mobile app. Participating members will receive new personalized offers weekly. Shoppers simply visit their online account to activate their offers. Once Giant customers have collected enough points, they will unlock the opportunity to redeem their rewards and save on Giant grocery spending, gas at participating Giant and Shell locations, or redeem points for a range of free product offerings.

The program is free to use and easy to setup. Existing Giant loyalty card holders can upgrade to Flexible Rewards by visiting Giantfood.com and activating the new benefit. New shoppers can enroll in Flexible Rewards as well.

To learn more about Giant’s Flexible Rewards program, visit Giantfood.com.

About Giant

Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 22 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today’s busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.