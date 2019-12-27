GIANT Introduces New Augmented Reality Experience in Harrisburg Area Stores

CARLISLE, Pa. — GIANT Food Stores is introducing a kid-friendly augmented reality (AR) experience in 15 Harrisburg, Pa., area stores this holiday season. Customers can use their smartphones at select stores to play GIANT’S Snowflake Search, a new interactive game designed to engage and entertain children during their visit to the grocery store. The activity also offers customers the opportunity to earn up to 300 GIANT Choice Rewards points per game and a total of 1500 points through January 30.

GIANT’S Snowflake Search was developed in collaboration with Schiefer Chopshop, an Irvine, Calif.-based media and creative agency. It is believed to be the first web-based application of augmented reality in this capacity by a US grocery retailer. While other companies are using AR to provide information on products, GIANT is harnessing the technology to add fun to an everyday task.

“As a parent, I know firsthand how challenging a trip to the grocery store can be with young children, especially during the holiday season,” said Kimberly Mack, manager of digital strategy and media, GIANT Food Stores. “Our Snowflake Search game delivers on our commitment to innovation and our promise to the families we serve by making the weekly task of grocery shopping a bit more fun for our younger customers and a bit easier for mom and dad, too.”

How It Works

Augmented reality is a technology that overlays interactive, computer-generated content into a real world experience. It’s often utilized in video games and personal navigation, where mobile device cameras are used to trigger sensors, unlocking access to special content.

To play GIANT’S Snowflake Search, customers will scan a QR code on special in-store signage with their smartphones. An audio introduction by a snowman will direct users to search for six unique snowflake signs throughout the store. Each snowflake triggers an interactive character surprise on their phone, like a polar bear juggling clementines and bananas in the fruit section. Customers will be able to track the characters they’ve already found and access hints to find the remaining ones.

A video previewing the Augmented Reality experience can be found here.

Shoppers who use the augmented reality experience also have the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards. Members of GIANT Choice Rewards will earn 50 points for each character found, with the ability to earn a total of up to 300 points each time they play – up to five games. Points can be redeemed for discounts on gas (100 points = $0.10 discount per gallon up to 25 gallons) or be converted to dollars to save directly on their total bill or for bonus offers, such as discounted or free products.

Added Mack, “At GIANT, we’re always looking for ways to deepen our relationships with our customers as well as ways to create an exciting and unique shopping experience inside our stores. By incorporating GIANT Choice Rewards into our Snowflake Search experience, we’re able to provide our digitally engaged customers with a fun and easy way to earn valuable rewards, which we think will be especially appreciated during the holiday season.”

The new activity is now available at the following 15 GIANT stores across the greater Harrisburg, Pa., area:

• 3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill • 277 Hershey Road – Hummelstown • 4510 Marketplace Way – Enola • 6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg • 3777 Peters Mtn – Halifax • 255 Cumberland Parkway – Mechanicsburg • 5005 Jonestown Road – Harrisburg • 5301 Simpson Ferry Road – Mechanicsburg • 136 Kline Village – Harrisburg • 450 East Main Street – Middletown • 2300 Linglestown Road – Harrisburg • 130 Old York Road – New Cumberland • 4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg • 12 Newport Plaza – Newport • 1250 Cocoa Avenue – Hershey

Customers are also encouraged to share their experience socially using #GIANTSnowflakeSearch and #FunatGIANT.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 106 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.