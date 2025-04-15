Giant Tiger Partners with DoorDash and Uber Eats, Increasing Convenient On-Demand Delivery Access for Canadians

Delivery of Giant Tiger’s full assortment is now available from more than 200 Giant Tiger stores.



OTTAWA, ON — Giant Tiger Stores Limited is making shopping even more convenient with the launch of on-demand delivery available through new national partnerships with DoorDash and Uber Eats. Now available at more than 200 Giant Tiger stores across Canada, customers can shop Giant Tiger’s full assortment including family fashion, grocery, health and beauty products, and household essentials, all at Giant Tiger’s low prices.

Giant Tiger is expanding its reach with DoorDash and Uber Eats to make shopping even more convenient for customers by delivering our low prices right to their door in as fast as an hour. By expanding its availability to additional easy-to-use platforms, Giant Tiger is evolving to meet market dynamics and customer demand for faster, more convenient shopping options, while delivering on the promise to provide Canadians with low prices, always.

“Canadians are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop, and we’re thrilled to expand our digital offerings to meet that need with new partnerships with DoorDash and Uber Eats,” said Simon Rodrigue, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Supply Chain and Chief Digital Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. “At Giant Tiger, we’re committed to helping Canadians save both time and money. By offering same-day delivery at in-store pricing, we’re making our wide selection of everyday essentials, including our exclusive private label brands and Made in Canada products, more accessible than ever. Building on our successful partnership with Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats allow us to bring even more convenience to our customers in the communities we proudly serve, while staying true to our promise of delivering unbeatable value as Canada’s place to save.”

“Giant Tiger is a neighbourhood favourite within hundreds of communities across our country. This new partnership connects customers with an extensive, affordable range of products at in-store prices – when and where they wish,” said Lewis Matthews, Head of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. “Giant Tiger and DoorDash share a commitment to evolving alongside customer preferences, whether that’s increasing convenience through local commerce or investing within communities to create meaningful connections. We’re looking forward to providing seamless experiences time and time again, no matter how you choose to shop.”

“We’re proud to welcome Giant Tiger to the Uber Eats platform, giving Canadians even more affordable options for groceries and household essentials,” said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. “With over 200 stores across the country, Giant Tiger is a trusted name in value and convenience–and now, shoppers can get their favourite items delivered straight to their door in as little as an hour through Uber Eats. This partnership is part of our commitment to expand our in-app selection and make everyday essentials more accessible through the Uber Eats app Canadians already know and rely on.”

To begin shopping, customers simply download DoorDash or Uber Eats, search for Giant Tiger, and add their favourite everyday essentials to their order for fast on-demand delivery. Giant Tiger is now available on both platforms with locations in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. For more information, please visit GiantTiger.com.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Uber Eats:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada’s place to save more money.

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all #GiantTiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on TikTok: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on X: @GTBoutique

