Giants Lobbying to Keep Shelves Stocked

Lobbying groups that represent companies including Target Corp., The Clorox Co., and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, are pushing for an exemption from local gathering bans and curfews in the U.S. so that stores can replenish products that are rapidly disappearing from store shelves.

More than four dozen industry groups representing sectors ranging from household products, food and beverages to transportation, are pressing the Trump administration, lawmakers and state and local officials to set a clear framework for consumer goods makers, food processors, distributors and their workers to prevent shortages.

The groups — which include the Consumer Brands Association, the National Milk Producers Federation, the American Bakers Association, the Pet Food Institute, the Beer Institute, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and the American Frozen Food Institute — sent a letter to federal, state and local officials asking for clarity on the types of businesses that are exempt from gathering bans and curfews enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

