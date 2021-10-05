Gifting Just Got Easier as Nibbl.™ Cheese Begins Delivery in Ontario and Québec

MONTRÉAL – The Nibbl online store has arrived, now offering specialty cheeses and pairings for entertaining, gifting, and everyday occasions delivered straight to your door! Nibbl will first be available in Ontario and Québec, as a new option for making gifting and entertaining an unforgettable experience for Canadians.

Whether you’re satisfying a personal craving, have guests coming over, or you simply want to send your favourite foodie something special, we deliver curated cheese boxes perfect for any occasion. Some ways that you can enjoy Nibbl cheese:

Gifting: Cheese is the ultimate foodie gift. And there's nothing that takes your taste buds on an adventure quite like it. Give someone you love a lil Nibbl starting from $58.

Cheese is the ultimate foodie gift. And there’s nothing that takes your taste buds on an adventure quite like it. Give someone you love a lil Nibbl starting from $58. Mix and Match: Create Your Own Perfect Nibbl. A Nibbl box is great, but say you want more? No problem! Items available within Nibbl Mix & Match can be ordered individually or with other items. Simply select the products you want, and we’ll do the rest. Whatever you pick, you can’t really go wrong with our world-class specialty cheeses.

The Nibbl Experience: From Cart to Table in 72 Hours

Orders will be dispatched and delivered across Ontario and Québec within 72 hours of ordering. The packaging has been specifically developed to maintain food safety until items can be placed in your fridge, just in case you’re out running a last-minute errand for your party when your Nibbl order arrives!

More Than Just Cheese

The Nibbl team knows about the various accoutrements that make hosting perfect and has carefully curated a selection of items from gourmet brands. You will find everything you need to help you always be in good taste whether you’re the host or sending a gift: charcuteries, jams, crackers, pasta, honey, serving boards, and dishware.

Become a Cheese Fancier

We have curated tips from Nibbl cheese experts to help Canadians become cheese fanciers. The Nibbl Cheese site has a series of illustrated guides, including cheese cutting tips, how to up your cheeseboard game, getting the best out of your cheese, and a 101 on getting to know different types of cheeses.

About Nibbl.TM:

Our cheese expertise runs deep, and we believe that’s something worth sharing. We’ve made it our mission to help Canadians explore the wonderful world of cheese. Our specialty cheese collections will wow even the most well-travelled palate on your guest list. Because cheese can take your taste buds on the trip of a lifetime, one unforgettable Nibbl at a time. www.nibblcheese.com