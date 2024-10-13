Giorgio Armani, 90, is Opening a New Restaurant on Madison Avenue to Celebrate Beautiful Food

For Giorgio Armani, style goes beyond fashion. It is but one expression, and food is another. Just two decades after debuting his fashion label in Milan in 1975, Armani opened his first restaurant in Paris, the entrée to an epicurean empire that now serves carefully considered Italian cuisine in such glittering cities as Dubai, Milan, and Tokyo. This fall Armani/ Ristorante will open its doors on Madison Avenue between East 65th and 66th streets, where it will continue to prove, as the fashion designer once said, “the only limit is good taste.”

Steps away from Central Park, the restaurant’s contemporary space channels the decadence of a bygone era. A Champagne bar greets guests at the entrance, giving way to marble-effect flooring and mirrors on the walls.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vanity Fair