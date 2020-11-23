Giving Thanks Takes on a New Meaning in 2020

In a year unlike any other, even Thanksgiving is not immune to polarization in the U.S.

As we confront ever-rising COVID-19 cases and physical and financial restraints, this year’s Thanksgiving festivities will look and feel drastically different, depending on location, generation and the financial impact of the pandemic. Yet from online shopping to price hikes, consumers share commonalities in confronting a Thanksgiving unlike any other.

THANKSGIVING HIGHLIGHTS COVID-19 DIVIDE

Americans are almost perfectly split on whether they’re planning to alter or bypass their traditional Thanksgiving celebrations this year, or carry out their celebrations similarly to last year, as revealed in Nielsen’s Holiday Planning Consumer Survey.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nielsen