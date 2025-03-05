Global Fiber Packaging Business Plants Roots in Renville, Minn.

Plant-Based Packaging Firm, CelluComp, Sees Growth Potential with Minnesota Sugar Beets as PFAS and Plastics Alternative

FIFE, Scotland – CelluComp, a leading supplier of materials for fiber-based barrier packaging, is expanding its operations to the U.S. with its first ever commercial-scale facility, located in Renville, Minn. It will begin producing its patented micro-fibrillated cellulose product, Curran, at the 15,000 square-foot facility starting in May.

Curran is made by extracting cellulose from residual pulp of root vegetables, like sugar beets, which is then used as a key ingredient in making high-quality fiber-based packaging as an alternative to plastics and PFAS chemicals.

The Scottish business is partnering with Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, located less than a mile away, to supply the plant with up to 7,000 tons of sugar beet pulp to produce 800 tons of Curran to start, and scaling up to 24,000 tons (equaling 2,800 dry tons of Curran) next year. CelluComp will ship its Curran product around the world to manufacturers placing goods in biodegradable, fiber-based packaging.

Renville is not only suitable for the business given proximity to an unlimited source of sugar beets, but local and state supporters – from Minnesota legislators, city leaders, the University of Minnesota, the Agricultural Utilization and Research Institute (AURI), the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and Beaver Creek Transport – are providing the entrepreneurial company access and insights to create a viable, long-term operation. The city of Renville also provided a $3,000 Business Innovation Grant to support the expansion.

“Following years of research and planning around the globe, we landed on Minnesota and the community of Renville as the key to our future in providing the world with a proven PFAS-free fiber-based barrier packaging solution,” said Christian Kemp-Griffin, CEO of CelluComp. “The stars aligned in West Central Minnesota with a supportive business climate, eagerness for more bioindustry innovation, support from the local farming community and access to hundreds of thousands of acres of sugar beet pulp.”

CelluComp is currently hiring three full-time and two part-time positions in the fields of bioindustry engineering, manufacturing, technology and supply chain management. As the business grows, it plans to hire up to 24 new jobs in the region.

“Having a global business like CelluComp expand in Renville is a huge win for our community,” said David Van Hove, Jr., mayor of Renville, Minn. “We welcome creative businesses like this that see the potential of what rural Minnesota can provide and we celebrate the infusion of jobs and productivity they deliver while making a positive environmental impact.”

Regardless of any state funding, as proposed recently at the state capitol, CelluComp is proceeding to open the first phase of the facility but is seeking additional funding sources to help expedite its plans to scale up further.

“As a global leader in ag innovation and bioindustry applications, Minnesota is pleased that CelluComp found a home for their expansion plans in our state,” said state senator Andrew Lang. “The state and businesses based here looking for more sustainable solutions have an opportunity to support this type of innovation taking place in our own backyard while taking a huge step in eliminating PFAS in our product stream.”

In addition to its flagship product, Curran, by-products in the manufacturing process will be used locally for all-natural animal feed, fertilizer and biogas energy. Through CelluComp’s manufacturing, it estimates diverting around 80,000 tons of sugar beet waste annually from low value use for more circularity applications.

In late 2023, CelluComp partnered with RyPax, a global sustainable packaging producer, to create the industry’s very first all-fiber bottle solution. CelluComp and Rypax are now developing smaller water bottles, specifically used for events and conferences around the world.

About CelluComp

CelluComp is a Scottish-based company located in Fife, near Edinburgh. Our team of scientists and business professionals work on the development and commercialization of sustainable materials. Our principal activity is to develop and commercialize Curran®, a material developed from the extraction of nanocellulose fiber of root vegetables, primarily from sugar beet pulp, which is a by-product of the sugar industry. Curran® offers exceptional mechanical and rheological properties for numerous applications such as fiber-based packaging and coatings.