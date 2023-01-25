Golbon Announces 2023 Spring Conference

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group based in Boise, ID, has announced

their Spring Conference. The event will take place April 4th to April 6th in beautiful Washington D.C.

“There has never been a more critical time for our Golbon distributors to come together and work with our supplier partners, to share best practices with their peers and learn about cutting edge technologies from our service providers to help keep them in front of our evolving industry,” said Tony Taylor, Golbon Vice President of Member Development.

The 3-day conference will feature hundreds of supplier and service provider booths presenting valuable product and program solutions, new ideas, and promotional opportunities, valuable member-to-member share groups and a food showcase featuring a tasting menu for Golbon members to sample the latest menu innovations live.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Formed in 1963, Golbon consists of over 200 independent foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, innovative solutions, education and insights, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors to drive profit and success across their total business.

For more information about Golbon visit www.golbon.com