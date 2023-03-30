Golbon Announces a New Brand Refresh and Promise

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, has launched exciting updates to their company marketing and brand messaging.

Since 1963, Golbon has been dedicated to driving the success of its Distributor Members and Supplier Partners. Strong relationships and personalized service are core principles of Golbon, and they remain focused on providing the right support and guidance, innovative solutions, and profitable results for its partners as the industry continues to evolve. Golbon is thrilled to refresh their brand identity and marketing as they celebrate their 60th year! This includes changes to its logo, fresh new colors, updated collateral, and a brand promise that reinforces the commitment to its partners.

“Driving Your Success, Together is a commitment to our distributor members, suppliers, and industry partners. Success comes from the alignment of goals that matter to our partners, close collaboration, and driving results together. This is the essence and passion behind our new brand promise and what our partners can expect from Golbon, every day.“ said Ryan Peters, Golbon Vice President.

There has never been a more exciting time for Golbon Members and Suppliers to align and drive the food distribution business and industry forward, together. It’s The Golbon Way.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Founded in 1963, Golbon consists of hundreds of independent foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, innovative solutions, education and insights, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors to drive profit and success across their total business.

For more information about Golbon visit www.golbon.com