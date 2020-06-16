GOLBON Announces ENGAGE! 2020 Spring Conference

As the foodservice industry begins to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, Golbon has adjusted the way they are doing their annual Spring Conference and are very excited to offer distributor members and suppliers a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive, and engaging virtual show experience.

Golbon ENGAGE! 2020 Spring Conference has been created to bring Golbon distributor members and supplier partners together to provide a live 3-day event full of one-on-one meetings, networking, industry updates, virtual share groups focused on topics such as commodity protein, PPP loan forgiveness, and foodservice opportunities in convenience.

“One of the great things about our industry is that it’s made up of incredibly hard working, dedicated individuals. Distributors, suppliers, operators … we are all in this together and Golbon is extremely proud to play a lead part in bringing the industry back”, said Dave Myers, Golbon President. “It’s not in our DNA to sit back and wait for the industry to recover. We believe it is our responsibility to be the first to step up and offer new solutions to the foodservice community.”

Golbon ENGAGE! 2020 will be held live on a virtual platform from June 23-25, 2020. This platform allows Golbon’s 200+ distributor members to continue to focus on the importance of collaboration and networking, while providing the convenience of participating right from their screen through chat, video, and audio calls.

Golbon will also have guest speakers who will address current industry news topics such as:

State of the Industry from Mark Allen, President & CEO – IFDA

Economic Update from Anirban Basu, Chairman & CEO – Sage Policy Group

For more information visit the show site: www.golbonvirtual.com