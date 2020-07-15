Golbon Announces New Director of Category Management

Golbon Retail & FoodService July 15, 2020

Boise, Idaho – Golbon has the pleasure of announcing that Tony Brock has joined Golbon as the newest Director of Category Management.

Brock brings extensive experience at the distributor level having spent over 20 years with Ettline Foods and Gordon Foodservice in various senior roles.  His comprehensive knowledge of all areas of distribution including purchasing, category management, marketing, operations, and finance strengthens Golbon and will bring added value to their 200+ distributor members.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

February 11, 2019 Golbon

Bay Area Specialties (BAS) located in Clearwater, FL has been in business since 1988 when Pete Diamantakos founded the company to service Greek and Italian restaurants in the area.