Golbon Announces New Director of Category Management

Boise, Idaho – Golbon has the pleasure of announcing that Tony Brock has joined Golbon as the newest Director of Category Management.

Brock brings extensive experience at the distributor level having spent over 20 years with Ettline Foods and Gordon Foodservice in various senior roles. His comprehensive knowledge of all areas of distribution including purchasing, category management, marketing, operations, and finance strengthens Golbon and will bring added value to their 200+ distributor members.