Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

Golbon Retail & FoodService March 19, 2020

Boise, Idaho – Golbon is pleased to announce the addition of FoodMaven, Inc. located in Colorado.

FoodMaven is a broadline distributor servicing the Colorado front range from their Denver and Colorado Springs facilities. FoodMaven compliments their traditional foodservice distribution with a mission to reduce food waste. Their goal is to recover the $200b in lost revenue caused by wasted food each year through their innovative technology and logistics platform. 

Please join us in welcoming Food Maven to the Golbon family. 

FoodMaven, Inc.
Rio Jacober
3610 N Stone Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

December 18, 2018 Golbon

Pantelides Wholesale Grocers is a family owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Corona, CA. Founded in 1992 in Southern California, Pantelides offers a wide variety of quality paper goods, canned and dry food, janitorial and kitchenware products to food service establishments in Southern California.

Retail & FoodService

FoodMaven Continues Growth: Closes Series B Funding

December 19, 2019 FoodMaven

FoodMaven today announced the company closed a Series B financing that totaled $15.3M to support FoodMaven’s growth and expansion. This round of investment came from the company’s Series A investor and Tao Capital. Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Ed Bass, also invested in this round of financing.