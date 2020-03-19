Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

Boise, Idaho – Golbon is pleased to announce the addition of FoodMaven, Inc. located in Colorado.

FoodMaven is a broadline distributor servicing the Colorado front range from their Denver and Colorado Springs facilities. FoodMaven compliments their traditional foodservice distribution with a mission to reduce food waste. Their goal is to recover the $200b in lost revenue caused by wasted food each year through their innovative technology and logistics platform.

Please join us in welcoming Food Maven to the Golbon family.

FoodMaven, Inc.

Rio Jacober

3610 N Stone Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80907