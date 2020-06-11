Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

Boise, Idaho – Golbon is pleased to announce the addition of El Agave dba Essential Food and Produce located in Evansville, IN.

Essential Food & Produce was established in 2010 by Adolfo Angel to service their group of Mexican restaurants. Since then, the business has grown in numbers of units and has extended their business into street sales in the greater Indianapolis area and southern Indiana.

In early 2020, El Agave purchased Golbon member, Mi Pueblo Foodservice and both will operate as separate companies. Additionally, they are reviewing opportunities to add new categories to their product mix adding more incremental sales to their existing accounts.

Please join us in welcoming Essential Food and Produce to the Golbon family!

El Agave dba Essential Food and Produce

Adolfo Angel

1315 Read St. Unit T

Evansville, IN 47710