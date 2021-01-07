Golbon Announces New Vice President of Convenience and Retail Solutions

Golbon has announced the hiring of Ryan Peters as Vice President of Convenience and Retail Solutions. Peters comes to Golbon with well over 20 years of senior-level sales and marketing experience in the convenience, foodservice and retail channels. Well known and highly respected across the distribution community, Peters will be leading the Golbon Convenience Store Services team as it continues to develop industry-leading, innovative solutions to drive growth in all aspects of convenience and retail foodservice programs.

“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Ryan Peters’ caliber to our team,” stated Golbon President, Dave Myers. “Ryan is a proven and accomplished leader with deep experience in all aspects of sales, marketing, distribution, supplier relations, and creating innovative new programs that will deliver growth for our valued distributor and supplier business partners.”

Please join Golbon in welcoming Ryan to the team!

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 200 foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Golbon offers hundreds of Golbon-branded items in multiple categories to meet both broadline and specialty distributors’ needs. For more information on Golbon visit www.golbon.com.