Golbon Celebrates 2022 Annual Award Winners and Fall Conference

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group recently completed their 3-day fall conference and awards celebration in their headquarter city of Boise, Idaho. Several hundred industry professionals attended the event that featured distributor member share groups, supplier product showcase and the Annual Golbon Awards celebration.

“The Golbon Fall Conference and Awards was unique this year in that we got to host our distributor members, supplier partners and so many others in our hometown of Boise, Idaho. The event was electric from start to finish and truly showed all that our group has to offer. We couldn’t be happier with the attendance, the positive feedback from all attendees and their overall experience in Boise.” said Skip Oppenheimer, Chairman & CEO, Oppenheimer Companies, Inc.

In addition to the 3-day conference, Golbon hosted their Annual Golbon Awards celebration honoring the following 2022 winners:

Golbon Distributor Awards

Logistics Distributor of the Year – CD Foodservice, Inc. in Eastvale, CA

Protein Advantage (GPA) Distributor of the Year – Iracar Food Distributors, Inc. in Miami, FL

Convenience Store Services (CSS) Distributor of the Year – M.R. Williams Inc. in Henderson, NC

IPAP Distributor of the Year – Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL

Lumen Spark Award – Four Star Meats Co., Inc. in Long Beach, CA

Golden Carrot Award – Wilcox Foods, Inc. in San Francisco, CA

Golbon 360 Distributor of the Year (Inaugural) – Imler’s Poultry in Duncansville, PA

Distributor of the Year – S&L Food Sales in Chico, CA

Golbon Supplier Awards

Dry Grocery Supplier of the Year – Conagra Foodservice

Non-Foods Supplier of the Year – R3, LLC

Protein Supplier of the Year – Michigan Turkey Producers

Frozen Supplier of the Year – McCain Foods, Inc.

Supplier of the Year – Conagra Foodservice

“We are absolutely honored to have received the 2022 Ernest J. Voigt Distributor of the Year award during the Golbon fall conference this year! Earning this award has been a goal of ours for many years, and with the help from our amazing customers and staff, we were finally able to achieve that goal. Thank you Golbon for this incredible recognition, and thank you to all of our supporters, we wouldn’t have made it without you!” said Chris Leitner, General Manager, S&L Food Sales.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is comprised of over 200 foodservice, retail, and convenience distributor members. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. In 2022, Golbon formally launched Golbon360, providing consulting resources for all aspects of a Golbon members’ business, including Purchasing, Marketing, People and Planning, Technology and Operations.

For more information visit Golbon.com