Golbon Fall Virtual Conference Exceeds Expectations with Record Attendance

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group, and the first to adopt the virtual show model, just wrapped up another 3-day fall conference, one of their most successful shows to date. More than 300 industry professionals attended the event that featured over 100 virtual booths, member-hosted topical discussions, an Economic Update, and the Annual Golbon Awards.

The Golbon Fall 2020 Conference was held from October 6-8, 2020. The platform allowed Golbon distributor members a chance to connect, collaborate and network along with meeting opportunities amongst the varying Golbon suppliers. This revolutionary technology enabled Golbon distributors to visit Supplier’s virtual booths, engage in video calls and live chats in real time to explore the current product offerings each Supplier represented.

“As we all continue to adapt every day in this environment, we’ve made many improvements to the virtual conference experience and are confident that many of our distributor and suppler partners took advantage of this platform to work together to grow each other’s businesses.” said Dave Myers, Golbon President.

This unprecedented event yielded remarkable results by connecting Golbon distributors and suppliers from all over the nation virtually with 7,298 booth visits and 1,952 scheduled appointments.

In addition to the 3-day conference, Golbon had the distinct opportunity to present their Annual Golbon Awards. “While the foodservice industry has suffered through many challenges, there are many things to celebrate,” added Dave Myers. Through creativity, collaboration, and countless hours of editing, the Golbon team presented their Annual Awards via a video that included featuring Golbon member and supplier accomplishments, staff, facilities, highlights and more.

Among the winners:

Golbon Distributor of the Year presented to: Atlas Wholesale of Detroit, Michigan

Golbon Supplier of the Year presented to: J.R. Simplot Company of Boise, Idaho.

“While the award winners may have received their awards virtually, their accomplishments are very real. A heartfelt Congratulations to all of our winners. Thank you for being inspiring examples of what can be accomplished during these unprecedented times.” said Doug Oppenheimer, President of Oppenheimer Companies, Golbon’s parent company.

“Thank you to all the Golbon distributors, suppliers and staff who made the Golbon 2020 Virtual Fall Conference possible,” said Sarah Donaldson, Golbon Director of Special Events. “We couldn’t have done it without you. At such an important time for our industry, Golbon’s 2020 Fall Conference was the perfect opportunity to explore new products, network with peers and most importantly, reconnect.”

For more information visit the show site: www.golbonvirtual.com

# # #

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 200 foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Golbon offers hundreds of Golbon-branded items in multiple categories to meet both broadline and specialty distributors’ needs. For more information on Golbon visit www.golbon.com.