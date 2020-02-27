Golbon Recognizes National Premier Club Winners

Boise, Idaho – Golbon hosted over 100 guests at their Premier Club incentive trip, February 7-10, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. This annual event recognizes and rewards Golbon distributor members’ top associates with a three-night trip for two each winter to premium locations around the United States.

Golbon named Premier Club winners in both the DSR and Merchandising Excellence categories, with special recognition going to a National Winner from each category. These “best-of-the-best” were selected from over two hundred Golbon distributor members and their thousands of DSR and Merchandising associates. Congratulations to:

National Merchandising Excellence Winner – Sam Perri, Get Fresh Produce, Bartlett, IL

National Sales Excellence Winner – Dan Stratton, Superior Wholesale/C&M Food Service, Lima, OH

Please join all of us at Golbon in congratulating these two for their exemplary performance. We are proud to recognize our members’ high-caliber professionals with our Premier Club program.

Golbon is a leading national foodservice buying group for independent distributors, headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 220 independent foodservice distributor members across the country, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Visit www.golbon.com for more information.