Golden State Foods Announces Leadership Changes

IRVINE, Calif. – Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Everton Harris as corporate senior vice president and chief human resources officer, and the promotion of Campbell Cooper to corporate senior vice president and chief customer and strategy officer.

Based in Irvine, California, Harris joined GSF in December 2024 to serve as a strategic business partner and trusted advisor to the chief executive officer, senior executive team and board of directors, further elevating the human resources (HR) function enterprise-wide by fostering strong relationships at all organizational levels. He will create a future-focused HR function that positions talent as a competitive advantage for GSF and removes barriers for potential growth.

“We are so pleased to have Everton join our senior team,” said GSF President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Dick. “He is a talented and purposeful HR leader who will help us continue to elevate our people-focused initiatives. His passion for people is impressive, and his energy will add momentum to our progress. We warmly welcome him to the GSF family.”

Prior to joining GSF, in his 35-year career in the human resources sector, Harris previously served as the chief human resources officer and the vice president of HR (EMEA and India) for Herbalife Nutrition, as well as the vice president of global talent management for Hitachi Data Systems. Harris holds a bachelor’s degree from England’s Hull University.

Cooper transitioned into his newly created, Irvine, California-based senior leadership role, overseeing the company’s strategic planning process and all commercial sales activities, including GSF’s Global McDonald’s Business Unit and National Accounts Sales. Collaborating closely with each business unit and the senior executive team, he will develop and deliver a strategic plan that advances performance and growth, while aligning and prioritizing global customer needs over the next five years. Cooper most recently served as GSF corporate vice president and president of GSF’s International Business Group, encompassing food manufacturing and distribution operations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East/Africa (MEA) regions.

“Campbell is a sharp commercial mind and capable, strategic thinker,” said Brian Dick. “He understands our culture and values and will lead our sales groups with energy and focus. On the strategic planning side, he will be instrumental in helping all our business units and support groups build a plan to carry us to even more success in the future.”

Before joining GSF in 2018, Cooper served as general manager, functional foods for Royal Cosun and previously held tenures at global food brands like Fronterra, Nestlé Purina Europe and Zespri International. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Horticultural Science from Lincoln University in New Zealand.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods LLC is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice industry. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF currently services 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations. Its core businesses include: processing and distribution of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy and other services. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.