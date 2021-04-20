Golden State Foods Promotes Campbell Cooper to Corporate Officer Leadership Role

IRVINE, Calif. – Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Campbell Cooper into an elevated executive officer role as GSF corporate vice president and president, International Business Group. Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Campbell will continue to plan, direct, and coordinate the company’s international operations in Asia, Australia, Egypt, and New Zealand.

“Campbell’s inspiring leadership of our international teams and his demonstrated strong personal values have steadfastly served our customers and their thriving businesses, especially throughout the challenging circumstances of this past year,” said Brian Dick, GSF corporate executive vice president and chief operating officer. “With his keen focus on developing teams, supporting customers, and thinking strategically, Campbell brings great value to our organization and will certainly contribute meaningfully to our future endeavors as GSF’s newest executive officer.”

With more than two decades of industry leadership experience, Campbell has successfully led GSF’s international teams in improving quality, associate engagement, operational efficiencies, profitability, and key relationships with iconic quick service restaurant and retail customers. Under Campbell’s leadership, the company’s international food manufacturing businesses have significantly grown business and forged multiple partnerships to maintain that growth in the future. In supporting customer success, Campbell will continue to build upon the talents and deep experience of GSF’s team of about 1,000 international associates.

As president, international business group, Campbell Cooper has overseen operations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East since late 2019. Among numerous accomplishments in the past two years, GSF Fresh! China opened a second Produce Products facility and earned three 2020 McDonald’s supplier recognitions, including the Collaboration Award and Encouraging Improvement Award, as well as the A Quality Award for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, Tim Hortons honored KanPak China, a GSF company, as a 2019-2020 Top Ten Best Business Partner.

After joining GSF as group vice president, GSF Fresh! in 2018, Campbell played a key role in the company’s introduction into the Taiwanese market through a joint venture partnership. He also spearheaded GSF’s expansion in China and Australia, working closely with GSF customers to ensure that GSF meets their needs across the global supply chain.

Prior to GSF, Campbell served as general manager, functional foods for Royal Cosun, where he developed a five-year global strategy, research and development platform and investment plan to encompass markets in Europe, the United States and Asia. Previously, Campbell successfully held tenures at global food brands like Fronterra, Nestlé Purina Europe and Zespri International. Originally from Havelock North, New Zealand, Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree in Horticultural Science from Lincoln University in New Zealand.